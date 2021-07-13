MEADVILLE, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Road to Heancurld": a stirring account that allows the readers to understand the unending presence of God in their lifetimes. "The Road to Heancurld" is the creation of published author John Zegers, an author who discerned his vocation lay after graduating from high school which led him into youth ministry, including almost thirty-five years in the Youth Recollection Ministry.
Zegers writes, "Where does the road to Heancurld lead? It leads to Heancurld and far beyond!
"Heancurld itself is a tiny village of a diminutive and curious folk who live on the distant world of Moordarey.
"Beyond the borders of Heancurld, roads wind their way to the distant Vladio, kingdom of Lazorn. There we find ourselves riding with royal warriors, mounted upon the hullox (a large deerlike creature with fierce antlers) in a horrendous battle with the pirates that terrorize those coastal lands! To what ends? Read and discover!
"Then the roads take a distinct turn back to our earthly sphere with of all things, a frustrated storyteller who longed for his characters on life being reborn each time his stories were told. It is a self-reflective story of faith and hope.
"After some silly interludes in various places, we join a young man on a life-changing sea journey in 'voyage to the Pollen Nations.'
"As true of every other author, my road map has been guided by a few giants. My daughter, Rose, introduced me to Roald Dahl, many years ago, inspiring me to write my unlikely tale. One of my favorites, 'Frank N. Sense and His Incredible Sidewalk Sail.'
"Not to be outdone by old Aesop, I wrote my fable about those who fail to learn from history in 'The Opera Tuna Tea.'
"'The Birth of a Revelation,' 'The gift of Music,' and 'The Guide' are particularly poignant windows into the faith journey of this author.
"Growing up in the San Joaquin Valley, the mountains and trees of the sierras are dear to me and our family. These themes are reflected in the autobiographical works, 'Sequoia's Secret Realm' and 'Trail of the Owl.' 'The Lady of Pine Lake' reflects my desire to humbly honor my favorite author, J. R. R. Tolkien.
"My travel log concludes with sadness, hope, and deliverance. I pray my journey to bring the reader distraction, joy, and an abiding sense of God's caring presence."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Zegers' new book are filled with exciting narratives where whimsy and wisdom often collide surprising readers with faith and hope!
Through this book, the author wants the readers to understand their lives and know that they will always be directed toward their desired destination in life.
