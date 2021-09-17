MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Misery of Addiction": a potent look into the creative mind of one who suffers from addiction. "The Misery of Addiction" is the creation of published author Johnnie B.
Johnnie B. shares, "I have been through a lot. I have been abused by men and, in turn, have abused drugs. My head was as messed up as my body. I was alone in a family of sixteen kids, and I still feel alone. God was with me the whole time, but I didn't know it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Johnnie B.'s new book is a compelling collection of emotional poetry.
The author writes in hopes of encouraging others who are going through similar trials that they too will find Jesus.
