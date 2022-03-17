MEADVILLE, Pa., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Mysteries and Truth: Revealed in God's Holy Word": a thought-provoking discussion of God's Word. "God's Mysteries and Truth: Revealed in God's Holy Word" is the creation of published author Johnny L. Hatfield, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who has preached the Word of God for over twenty years.

Hatfield shares, "God's mysteries and truth uncovered

Will faith in God really work?

False doctrines and false prophets

Is divine healing real?

Were true homosexuals born that way?

Was the blood of Jesus human or divine?

Is the rapture biblical?

Will all Christians get out in the rapture?

Can Christians live free from sin?

Does God really speak to people?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Johnny L. Hatfield's new book offers a helpful breakdown of scripture that will encourage students of the Bible.

Hatfield presents an articulate discussion of scripture in hopes of spreading awareness of God's Word.

Consumers can purchase "God's Mysteries and Truth: Revealed in God's Holy Word" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "God's Mysteries and Truth: Revealed in God's Holy Word," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

