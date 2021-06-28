NEWTOWN, Pa., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Johnson, Kendall & Johnson, a leading insurance and risk management brokerage firm, announced today that they won the 2021 Cyber Risk Award for Retail Broking Team from Advisen, a provider of data, media and technology solutions for the commercial property and casualty insurance market. Selected by client and industry peer nominations, this award recognizes top performing insurance professionals and teams that offer innovative solutions to protect from cyber liability.
The frequency of businesses experiencing security breaches and ransomware has increased in recent years, as has the harmfulness and cost associated with an attack. In 2016, Johnson, Kendall & Johnson established a dedicated cyber practice to address this evolving risk to provide clients with strategic counsel and solutions, and to engage with cyber-focused insurance carriers and cybersecurity service providers.
"Winning this award is the culmination of the past five years that we committed to helping businesses improve their cybersecurity readiness and resilience strategies," said Alexandra Bretschneider, cyber practice leader, at Johnson, Kendall & Johnson. "We are squarely focused on safeguarding our clients' business interests, through education, counsel and tailored solutions to best manage risk tolerance."
"Alexandra is one of less than 200 individuals to obtain the prestigious Cyber COPE Insurance Certification (CCIC) designation from Carnegie Mellon – Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy," said Bruce White, president, Johnson, Kendall & Johnson. "Her guidance has driven our cyber practice team to establish deeply rooted client relationships founded upon insight and trust, evidenced by this incredible award win."
Johnson, Kendall & Johnson partners with businesses to provide service-oriented, value-driven and competitive risk management and insurance solutions including property and casualty insurance, health insurance, retirement planning, deferred compensation, life insurance and disability insurance.
ABOUT JOHNSON, KENDALL & JOHNSON
Johnson, Kendall & Johnson (JKJ) is a private, independent, employee-owned property and casualty insurance, employee benefits, retirement and financial services brokerage located in Newtown, PA. JKJ offers a combination of personalized service, safety and risk management solutions, claims consulting and innovative program designs to support our business clients, as well as a private client group to serve the needs of individuals and households.
JKJ is licensed in and transacts business in all 50 states, with access to all major insurance markets.
Having operated continuously for over 60 years, JKJ is credited with having conceived & installed the first 401(k) program ever put in place in 1981 (at that time branded as "The Johnson Companies").
Securities and investment advisory services offered through M Holdings Securities, Inc., a Registered Broker Dealer and Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.
