NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Johnson, Kendall & Johnson (JKJ), a leading brokerage for risk management and insurance solutions, today announced the merger with Witherspoon & Associates to provide custom coverage products to businesses and professionals in the marine and scuba industry. With more than 30 years in risk management, Witherspoon & Associates is renowned for its superior customer service and industry expertise.
With the merger of Witherspoon & Associates, Johnson, Kendall & Johnson has extended its existing risk management and insurance coverage to include programs for individual professional liability, dive facilities, dive vessels, dive equipment manufacturers, and boats and vessels. Comprehensive insurance coverage is required in the marine and scuba industry as business owners require traditional commercial protection and protection for a unique set of risks that can occur as the result of scuba diving accidents involving their customers.
"Witherspoon & Associates set the standard for quality insurance coverage, preeminent customer service and industry expertise for marine and scuba businesses," said Kyle Rogers, chief financial officer at Johnson, Kendall & Johnson. "As one organization moving forward, we will continue to provide custom, comprehensive risk management and insurance programs so that our clients in the marine and scuba industry are protected and secure."
Johnson, Kendall & Johnson partners with individuals and businesses to provide service-oriented, value-driven and affordable risk management and insurance solutions. The firm's areas of expertise include property and casualty insurance (both personal and corporate), health insurance, financial services, retirement planning, deferred compensation, life insurance, and disability insurance.
"Johnson, Kendall & Johnson has been providing insurance solutions to the marine and scuba industry for more than five years, but 2021 will be our first year attending the DEMA Show in Las Vegas next month," said Sam Ryan, vice president at Johnson, Kendall & Johnson. "We are excited to dive in, no pun intended, with our new team members from Witherspoon & Associates, to learn about new innovations in the industry and connect with the dive community."
Johnson, Kendall & Johnson (JKJ), located in Newtown, PA, is a partnership-minded consulting & brokerage firm with business-to-business practice areas for employer-provided retirement benefit plans, employee health & welfare programs, and commercial property & casualty risk management. Furthermore, JKJ also operates a private client group serving the needs of individuals & households.
Having operated continuously for over 60 years, JKJ is credited with having conceived & installed the first 401(k) program ever put in place in 1981 (at that time branded as "The Johnson Companies").
Securities and investment advisory services offered through M Holdings Securities, Inc., a Registered Broker Dealer and Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. JKJ is independently owned and operated.
