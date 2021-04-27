NEWTOWN, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advisen, a leading provider of data, technology, events, and media for insurance professionals, announced Friday, April 9th the shortlist of organizations nominated for the 2021 Cyber Risk Awards.
Johnson, Kendall & Johnson (JKJ), a leading brokerage for risk management and insurance solutions, was selected as a finalist in the category of "Cyber Risk Retail Broking Team of the Year". This award recognizes the efforts of a dedicated, innovative retail broking team that has worked tirelessly in the past year to expand understanding of cyber risk insurance in the wider marketplace.
JKJ is extremely proud of this nomination and encourages the broader business community to click here to cast a vote.
Per Advisen, "These awards, chosen by popular vote, will go to thought leaders, decision makers, and risk professionals across the cyber insurance world."
ABOUT JKJ'S CYBER PRACTICE
JKJ has established itself as a premier retail brokerage and cyber thought leader. Through their dedication to knowledge and experience in cyber liability, JKJ educates its clients on the latest claim trends, changes in insurance terms, and risk management strategies. JKJ had the foresight that Cyber would become one of the greatest risks facing businesses, naming a former IT consultant as Cyber Practice Leader in 2020 – Alexandra Bretschneider. Alexandra is one-of-less-than-200 individuals worldwide to have obtained the Cyber COPE Insurance Certification (CCIC) designation from Carnegie Mellon - Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy.
JKJ's Cyber Practice develops content and delivers presentations to leading national healthcare associations, publishes white papers, conducts tabletop exercises, facilitates contract reviews, and develops a service model around education and deployment of cybersecurity best practices. JKJ continually educates its clients on the importance of cyber incident response, but also incident prevention strategies. JKJ prides itself in placing business with the most reputable cyber insurance carriers and developing strategic partnerships with top legal, forensic, and cybersecurity service providers. Their cyber practice is relied upon by other accounting, legal, and cybersecurity firms for their clients in the areas of cyber insurance expertise and coverage reviews.
"Today's cyber threat landscape has become increasingly sophisticated and dangerous for every sector of business. The need to be proactive, rather than reactive in this space, is a necessity and that's exactly what a business needs in its broker" said Ernie Koschineg, Esq, Privacy Attorney from Cipriani & Werner (also nominated for Advisen's Cyber Law Firm of the Year). "JKJ's cybersecurity team has taken this approach from day one. Not only does JKJ understand the key insurance aspects needed to protect business interests, but they have the knowledge to help their clients understand what a true cybersecurity plan means and why it is important."
"A cyber risk management program needs to be uniquely customized to the operations, budget, and risk tolerance of the organization" Alexandra Bretschneider, JKJ's Cyber Practice Leader noted. "Now more than ever, cybersecurity is top of mind for our clients and our practice is dedicated to helping them improve their cybersecurity posture & resilience strategies."
ABOUT CYBER RISK RETAIL BROKING TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD & VOTING RULES
Cyber Risk Retail Broking Team of the Year - This award recognizes the efforts of a dedicated, innovative retail broking team that has worked tirelessly in the past year to expand understanding of cyber risk insurance in the wider marketplace. The winner will have expanded the cyber sector either by a new sales technique or initiative, investing in teams of experts, or by having the best take-up rate in the market.
Rules for Voting:
- No person may vote for his/her own company, employer, or a person who works in his/her company
- Any person may vote by visiting this page and entering their valid corporate email address
- Only one vote per person will be counted; multiple submissions by the same person will be overwritten
- Filling out this form is the only way a vote will be counted – email submissions are not valid
- All nominations, votes, and comments will remain confidential
- Voting Closes on May 14, 2021
ABOUT JOHNSON, KENDALL & JOHNSON
Johnson, Kendall & Johnson (JKJ), located in Newtown, PA, is a partnership-minded consulting & brokerage firm with business-to-business practice areas for commercial property & casualty risk management, employer-provided retirement benefit plans, and employee health & welfare programs. Furthermore, JKJ also operates a private client group serving the needs of individuals & households.
JKJ is independently owned and operated.
Having operated continuously for over 60 years, JKJ is credited with having conceived & installed the first 401(k) program ever put in place in 1981 (at that time branded as "The Johnson Companies").
Securities and investment advisory services offered through M Holdings Securities, Inc., a Registered Broker Dealer and Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.
