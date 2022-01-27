MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Restores": a potent story of a life lived through the peaks and valleys with strength derived from God's love. "God Restores" is the creation of published author Joleen Green, a loving wife, model and mother of five who co-owns a successful heating and cooling company called Vintage Mechanical, LLC.
Green shares, "God Restores is a book about life taking you to places you don't want to be in—places you never thought would be your life and things you wouldn't want your worst enemy to endure. God Restores is an intense book about a young girl who went through pain and suffering. Life wasn't easy for me by any means. God came to me when I was a little girl and changed my whole life forever. I share my story on how God got me through some of the toughest moments I endured as a child. I overcame my fear of writing this book after I shared my testimony at a local women's recovery center. I felt compelled to tell it and share how God can get you through anything, and he will heal you from your past. There are new beginnings with God, and I share how I let go and let God move in my life. I put my trust and faith in him, and he never let go of me."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joleen Green's new book will pull at the heartstrings and capture the attention of readers from the start.
Green shares a compelling and inspiring narrative that examines recovery, faith, and trust in God's grace.
Consumers can purchase "God Restores" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God Restores," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing