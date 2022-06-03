"As I Get Older, I Must Not Forget" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jonathan Brown is an enjoyable story of a little boy's prayers to remember to keep God first and actively work towards building a life based in faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "As I Get Older, I Must Not Forget": a sweet message of God's love for young readers. "As I Get Older, I Must Not Forget" is the creation of published author Jonathan Brown, a loving father and passionate advocate within the human services field. Brown carries degrees in chemical dependency and in community human resources.
Brown shares, "This book comprises good teaching moments that Jonathan was taught at an early age. Jonathan remembers that, as he gets older, he must not forget some essential teachings in his everyday life about God. In this book, there are thought-provoking ideas and situations that will captivate the target audience. This book targets elementary-age children and younger. The style of this book will benefit all Christian households because it implements Christian practices. Parents are also reminded to continue teaching their children about God daily.
"Do you have teachings that you were taught that you must not forget?
"Will you remember to be kind and love everyone?
"Join Jonathan on his adventure through his godly thoughts of what he must not forget!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jonathan Brown's new book will encourage and reassure young believers that God is always there.
Brown shares a powerful message of faith based on his own struggles as a young child that led him to a deep and affirming connection with God.
Consumers can purchase "As I Get Older, I Must Not Forget" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "As I Get Older, I Must Not Forget," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing