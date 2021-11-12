MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What Is Your Name?": an entertaining tale of curiosity. "What Is Your Name?" is the creation of published author Jonathan Rogers, a devoted husband and loving father of three.

Rogers shares, "Jonathan Rogers grew up in a small town of Kansas where he played games with his friends and rode his bicycle. Most days, during the school year, he walked to and from school. Many years later he wrote this book for you to enjoy."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jonathan Rogers's new book explores the importance of a name.

Rogers shares an entertaining and humorous story of a little boy who just wants to know why.

Consumers can [purchase "What Is Your Name?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "What Is Your Name?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

