MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Thought Shot (24-Hour Innergy): 31 Day Devotional": an uplifting chance for spiritual growth. "Thought Shot (24-Hour Innergy): 31 Day Devotional" is the creation of published author Jonathon Archuletta, a recovering addict who is very grateful to have met those with the necessary tools to successfully overcome IV use of methamphetamine and a whole life of brokenness marred by heavy trauma.
Archuletta shares, "Are you tired of burning bridges? Weary of digging ditches just to bunker down in them as life passes you by? How is your relationship with your family? Do you have a family? Are you homeless? Are you an addict? Are you a felon? Are you seeking an answer from your ashes? Do they respond? Or are they as chaff in the wind? Are you as chaff in the wind? Blown every which way that is convenient and least resistant to your worn, broken, battered, tired, lonely, cold, whimpering spirit? If so, then just know that I was not just one of these abovementioned but all and many more unspoken. The key elements in this book will restore you. But, friend, know this: nobody can want it for you. Nobody can work it for you. But I am daily alongside you through this devotional. I roll up my sleeves and get right in there with you, and back to back we'll fight you out of your despair and into a newfound hope turned future."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jonathon Archuletta's new book is an engaging collection of inspirational reflections with opportunity for journaling.
With thirty-one invigorating reflections, Archuletta writes in hopes of encouraging those who may be struggling in life and faith to find God's light once more.
View a synopsis of "Thought Shot (24-Hour Innergy): 31 Day Devotional" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Thought Shot (24-Hour Innergy): 31 Day Devotional" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Thought Shot (24-Hour Innergy): 31 Day Devotional," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing