MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Truth Shall Make You Free": a potent argument for the importance of learning and following the Bible. "The Truth Shall Make You Free" is the creation of published author Jorge Mendez.
Mendez shares, "Contents in this books and style of writing will absolutely burn and offend countless. So be it.
"Therefore, whoever this book offends, he or she has a dilemma. Control and wisdom with prayer, the Lord will graciously give you if asked. And with prayer, trust in him, and Christ will help them who ask immensely. Verify all things, that is my advice to everyone. Study and read the holy Bible. All information read will be beneficial to anyone who opens the word of life. What knowledge the author is setting down concerning all written biblical prophecy mostly is history now. However, all lies, false doctrines, anything that has not come to pass will be exposed to all that seek truth, not to issue fear but so that you may know what many forget that is due to come.
"How does that old saying go? 'The truth hurts.' I'm sure Christians will understand. The brave Christian publisher will be blessed for spreading truth. This manuscript is extremely necessary because, ladies and gentlemen, you and I are in the last days."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jorge Mendez's new book is a thought-provoking discourse on principles found within the Bible.
Mendez presents a challenge to Christians everywhere in hopes of helping them find redemption and salvation before it is too late.
Consumers can purchase "The Truth Shall Make You Free" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
