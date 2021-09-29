MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mi historia en la creación de Dios": an encouraging approach to living a Christian life. "Mi historia en la creación de Dios" is the creation of published author José Manuel Herrera, a loving father of four from Mexico who has five sisters and seven brothers.
Herrara shares, "If you chose this book it is because it caught your attention or you are curious about what it contains. And that's good, because it tells us about a truth that no one dares to speak about. Whether out of fear, insecurity or ignorance, people have not been interested in it or simply because, at times, that truth is hiding it.
"From the beginning, the world has been envious, selfish and only a few people want to benefit from the gifts that have been given to us since the beginning of our time. The benefits we talk about are: blessings, protection and wisdom, just to name a few. Which are a fundamental tool to find our purpose in this life.
"But why can't we be what God has written inside of us? Because we are afraid to know the truth, which is written in this humble book.
"Reading this book will change your life, it will no longer be the same; you will prosper and your dreams will come true.
"May the glory of God come to you. Amen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, José Manuel Herrera's new book is an engaging discussion of knowledge he has gleaned from a life of dedicated Bible study.
Herrera writes in hopes of encouraging others who seek a deeper relationship with God.
View a synopsis of "Mi historia en la creación de Dios" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Mi historia en la creación de Dios" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Mi historia en la creación de Dios," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing