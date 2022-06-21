"¡Ufffffff, pobres todos!" from Christian Faith Publishing author José Mauricio Díaz Améndola is a motivating and uplifting message of hope for those caught up in the negativity of the world.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "¡Ufffffff, pobres todos!": a potent reminder of God's commitment and one's possibilities. "¡Ufffffff, pobres todos!" is the creation of published author José Mauricio Díaz Améndola.
Díaz Améndola shares, "Ufffffff, poor everyone! It is not 'feeling disdain,' it is more, it is a feeling of 'being able to recognize' where we are, where we come from.
"In this book, the builder intends to exclaim recognition of what we can achieve.
"Therefore, after you finish having ventured and, manage to understand this Ufffffff! Get ready to discover your positive potential.
"See you soon!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, José Mauricio Díaz Améndola's new book will resonate with many as they consider the author's uplifting and straightforward message.
Díaz Améndola shares in hopes of encouraging others to reflect and take time for prayer and spiritual growth and to seek opportunities to achieve one's true potential.
Consumers can purchase "¡Ufffffff, pobres todos!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "¡Ufffffff, pobres todos!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
