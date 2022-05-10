"Smitty" from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph Bryan is a charming tale of a small spider and the adventures that ensue when inquisitive children begin to engage with the small creature from God's creation.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Smitty": a delightful collection of inspiring tales. "Smitty" is the creation of published author Joseph Bryan, a loving husband for fifty-eight years prior to his wife's passing who has three children. Bryan dedicated his career to serving in the ministry.
Bryan shares, "Within our reach is wonder and joy. It was a gleam of sunlight on a strand of web which caught the eye. Quietly, silently during the night, a small household spider had been at work. Hence, these web-spun stories about a small spider named Smitty. They are written in an imaginative, playful way to help children develop a sense of reverence for God's exquisite ordering of life, even the life of small spiders. Smitty-the-small, Smitty-the-household spider invites you into his world. C'mon along. You won't be disappointed, you've found a pal!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Bryan's new book will entertain and encourage a sense of appreciation for God's creation.
Bryan offers readers a fun and lighthearted message of God's love within the pages of this vibrant narrative.
Consumers can purchase "Smitty" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Smitty," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing