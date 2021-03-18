MEADVILLE, Pa., Mar. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Ambient Christ: The Inside Story of God in Science, Scripture and Spirituality" is an edifying handbook that presents a contemporary model describing the seamless relationship between science and spirituality. The premise of the author's synthesis is that the book of God's Word (Scripture) and the books of God's works (Science) each address different aspects of creation, and can be readily understood as a unified whole. This progressive synthesis is the creation of published author Joseph C. Masterleo, a clinical social worker who has served a half-century in the mental health care field. Specializing in faith-based counseling and psycho-spiritual integration, his subspeciality involves developing a novel paradigm that synthesizes outer and inner worlds, explaining how they coexist as two dynamic facets of one reality in a unified field.
Masterleo writes, "There is a unified field in the cosmos that holds everything together, and every discipline is a portal to it. Science calls it a field of fundamental forces and elementary particles. Religion calls it God and accepts it by faith as an impenetrable mystery. How can their unbending perspectives be reconciled? In 'The Ambient Christ,' the author proposes a novel paradigm that details their complementarity. This innovative model provides a new story for an ailing and divided planet in the twenty-first century, and a viable solution to the holy grail quest."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph C. Masterleo's new book is designed to offer a new variation on an old story—one that denotes the dynamic interbeing relationship between God as creator and his created order.
The book is designed to reveal to readers the powerful relationship between two disciplines traditionally considered separate. It does so by proposing a novel, future-looking paradigm whose time has come. From the standpoint of the one God who holds the tension of the visible and invisible worlds together, arguing "creation vs evolution," or "science vs spirituality" makes as little sense as arguing whether it is Uncle Sam, or the United States Government that requires us to pay taxes.
