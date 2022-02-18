MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Enduring Hardships: Survival by Faith and Works in Our Uncharted Territories": a potent tale of family bonds and determination in the face of life's challenges. "Enduring Hardships: Survival by Faith and Works in Our Uncharted Territories" is the creation of published author Joseph Chimbanda, a loving husband and father who was born in Angola, Africa, in the 1940s.
Chimbanda shares, "I wrote this book to tell of our struggles and survival by faith and to inspire others to serve God and His people. For over fifty years my wife, Ana and I have been sharing our experiences with many people who always encouraged us to write our story of struggles, danger, survival, persistence, faith, hope, and love.
"'This book tells the story of how God is still working miracles. It's a miniature modern version of the Israelites escape from Egypt which declares that rescue is still happening!' —Warren Otter, retired pastor of United Methodist Church
"'We are blessed to know firsthand the heart, love, faith, and compassion of Joseph and Ana Chimbanda. God blessed them in their time of need, and they have never stopped giving back. This book is about miracles and never giving up, a must read.' —Tom and Linda Davies, Members of Noblesville First United Methodist Church
"'Knowing Ana and Joseph Chimbanda and working with them in the United Methodist Church in the Denver metro, I was inspired by their exuberant work of expanding the mission work in our area.' —Karen Bueno, retired teacher
"'The Chimbanda's narrative describes struggles, despair, and other life challenges. Yet though it all their solace was through their faith in Jesus Christ who brought love for all and hope into their hearts so they could conquer every hurtle and make a difference in the lives of all they touched.' —W. Michael Ainley, Ph.D."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Chimbanda's new book will inspire readers as they witness the compelling journey of faith found within.
Consumers can purchase "Enduring Hardships: Survival by Faith and Works in Our Uncharted Territories" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Enduring Hardships: Survival by Faith and Works in Our Uncharted Territories," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919 or author's email: chimbandabk@gmail.com.
