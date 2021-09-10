MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Not JUST Your Average Joe": an enjoyably wistful story of a life lived. "Not JUST Your Average Joe" is the creation of published author Joseph "Chool" Crawshaw, a loving husband and retired educator who has operated a bed-and-breakfast in Old-Order Amish Country for the past twenty-three years.
Crawshaw shares, "This book, Not JUST Your Average Joe, is a slight detour from my first four books. Like my previous books, all the stories actually occurred—some serious, some sad, some humorous, and some personal. This book describes a brief 'snapshot' of my personal life, written in the same style as my previous books. Enjoy another read."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph "Chool" Crawshaw's new book is an entertaining arrangement of reflections from the author's past.
Crawshaw presents a charming and relatable look into some of the key moments that have shaped and molded his life.
View a synopsis of "Not JUST Your Average Joe" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Not JUST Your Average Joe" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Not JUST Your Average Joe," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing