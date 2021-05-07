MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "War Tower": a riveting and interesting space battle where good warlords and warriors form a great alliance to fight and defend their honor in the name of their people and their beloved planet. "War Tower" is the creation of published author Joseph Leo DeCelle, a resident of Arizona who was originally born in Ohio.

Decelle shares, "An intergalactic warlord. Eight wayward airships deployed to escape the wrath of high-command justice, there on a tiny planet, swirling in a distant corner of the galaxy known as Andromeda.

"Dark shadowy beings forming an endless Wall of Shadows.

An insurmountable foe.

"The return of Inghen Ruaidh Borson (Red Girl: Shield Maiden)

In an alliance to save the world."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Leo DeCelle's new book is an engrossing read that lets readers witness the power of embracing a fighting spirit in a cruel world. This story also teaches people to be courageous, trusting, and committed to their beliefs.

View a synopsis of "War Tower" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "War Tower" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "War Tower," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

