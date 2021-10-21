MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Cross and the Godless": a gripping and unique tale of espionage and intrigue. "The Cross and the Godless" is the creation of published author Joseph Mauck, a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He has worked for a variety of entertainment companies throughout the United States as actor, writer, director and studio manager.
Mauck shares, "1979—Terror reigns in Nicaragua. The Sandinistas have seized power. Julian Mendero, leader of the Christian opposition, is arrested for stealing a national treasure—the Valdivieso Cross. But not before his son, Pedro, flees to the Sanctuary underground and begins an arduous journey to the US border.
"Months later, FBI Agent Steve Rodriguez enters the murky world of the border killings, a series of inexplicable murders. When evidence points to a foreign death squad he enlists the help of Carol Shannon, a Sanctuary activist searching for Pedro. But Carol is reluctant to help. Trauma of a recent sexual assault has left her fearful and suffering nightmares. Yet Steve's compassion—and Carol's commitment to end the killing and find Pedro—gradually builds trust, while mutual attraction soon gives way to passionate desire.
"Mysteries unfold when Steve consults notorious ex-patriot Hector Rone. He learns Rone's lover, Claudia Haas—antiquities expert, thief, and femme du monde—has joined two militant priests in their search for Pedro and the Valdivieso Cross. Tensions rise when Steve learns the death squad leader may be the father of Carol's unborn child. Time is short. Steve must find a way to stop the death squad, find Pedro and the precious Valdivieso Cross, and save the woman he loves from making a terrible mistake."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Mauck's new book is a compelling journey into dangerous territories for the sake of love and honor.
Mauck's compelling drama is one that will catch the reader's attention from the first page as an engaging crime fiction unfolds with a vengeance.
