MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Rapture and Return of The Lord Jesus Christ: Biblical Timeline Revealed": a gripping discussion of the timeline for Christ's return. "The Rapture and Return of The Lord Jesus Christ: Biblical Timeline Revealed" is the creation of published author Joseph Morgan, a graduate of the University of Arizona who carries a Master of Arts degree in US history. Morgan has a passion for history, politics, and eschatology.
Morgan shares, "Is Christ going to return to the earth physically? Will the Rapture of the church occur? The Bible answers these questions in the affirmative. So when will these things take place? After years of studying this, I am convinced that not only will the Lord Jesus be coming to reign on this earth from Jerusalem but He will be doing so very shortly. I believe that the Bible in fact tells us the exact date of His return! Not only that, it also tells us the exact date of the Rapture, or at least the time in which it will occur. Even more, it tells us when the final seven-year period will begin and when the Antichrist will reveal himself—to the day!
"I know that many might express incredulity at such claims and even shock at the utter audacity to proclaim something so preposterous, and I do not blame you if you do feel this way. I only ask that you read and consider for yourself. The prophetic time line laid out in this book is absolute and can be overlaid onto the Gregorian calendar. I encourage you to read and discover for yourself why I am so confident in my declarations and how those prophetic time stamps align on our modern calendar. When done and when applied to what Scripture says and the history of the church age, it tells us the physical return of Christ to the earth could very well take place on April 9, 2033. Get ready to be shocked as the book of Revelation will be unfolded to you in a way you have probably never seen before."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Morgan's new book is a thought-provoking discussion of relevant scripture regarding the end of days.
Morgan offers readers a look into a lifetime of devoted scriptural study that has led the author to a proposed timeline of Christ's return.
Consumers can purchase "The Rapture and Return of The Lord Jesus Christ: Biblical Timeline Revealed" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Rapture and Return of The Lord Jesus Christ: Biblical Timeline Revealed," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing