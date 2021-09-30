MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Journey": a potent narrative that explores personal struggle and determined faith. "My Journey" is the creation of published author Joseph Passaretti, a loving husband and avid boater who is a United States Coast Guard–licensed captain holding a 100 Gross Ton Master license and certified public accountant.
Passaretti shares, "This book tells the story of the author's life experiences after being diagnosed with two forms of cancer and then, while in treatment, a third.
"It is intended to provide those with a serious illness, as well as their caregivers, hope and inspiration as they live through what may be the most difficult time in their life. The author tells of his way to keep a positive attitude, strength, and normalcy, which he believes help to heal."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Passaretti's new book is an encouraging story of determination and hope.
Passaretti shares in hopes of encouraging others faced with similar health challenges and those that care for them.
