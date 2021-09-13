MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Play Again: God's Love in Every Season": a thoughtful discussion of the big and small moments that God can be found in. "Play Again: God's Love in Every Season" is the creation of published author Joseph Suggs, who is dedicated to sharing a love for the gospel and reaching people who need a reminder that they are loved.
Suggs shares, "We're constantly being given reminders that God is with us every step of the way. Your Father loves being involved in the details of your life, and every new day is His way of reaching out to show you He's in every breathtaking sunrise. And the first light of each day can serve as a reminder of how close He is to us. He is with you in every laugh you share with friends, every hug you give a family member, every 'I love you' that you choose to speak, every changed diaper, every song you sing along to with your car windows down, and every late night that you gaze at the stars shining down on you.
"There's a subtle art in allowing ourselves to be loved, but God's love comes without effort. His love is natural, and it's for every single one of us. In every season, our Father loves us more than we could ever imagine. Dare to allow yourself to be wrapped in the center of His love right where He intended for you to be."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Suggs's new book is an inspiring opportunity for self-reflection and spiritual growth.
The author presents a thoughtful and positive approach to cultivating a deeper, more satisfying relationship with one's faith and God's love.
View a synopsis of "Play Again: God's Love in Every Season" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Play Again: God's Love in Every Season" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Play Again: God's Love in Every Season," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
https://www.christianfaithpublishing.com/books/?book=play-again-suggs, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing