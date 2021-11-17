MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Unsuspecting Christian": an engaging discussion of Christianity. "The Unsuspecting Christian" is the creation of published author Joseph Vorpahl.
Vorpahl shares, "Are you really a Christian? Why doesn't the New Testament teach God's word? If God is all-powerful, why do we need Jesus? Can a story be told and retold for thousands of years and still be accurate? The Unsuspecting Christian will answer these and many other questions straight from the Bible, and the answers will surprise you. This is an easy-to-read and honest religious book that can be enjoyed by Christians and non-Christians alike."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Vorpahl's new book provides a straightforward opportunity for spiritual growth.
Vorpahl shares in hopes of encouraging and guiding others on the path to building and nurturing a relationship with their faith.
Consumers can purchase "The Unsuspecting Christian" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Unsuspecting Christian," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
