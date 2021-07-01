MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Broccoli and the Giant": an action-packed tale of surprise adventure. "The Broccoli and the Giant" is the creation of published author Josephine Legrand, a loving mother who grew up on storytelling and continues the family tradition to this day.
Legrand writes, "The title of this book, The Broccoli and the Giant, almost reveals the story that you are about to read.
"The children in this book are about to go on an adventure beyond their wildest dreams.
"The heart of the child who is listening to this story will probably beat as rapidly as the heart of the children in the story who are actually going through this wild adventure.
"The Broccoli and the Giant is a story with a gratifying ending but has a suspenseful twist.
"In the age of computers and everything technical, our children of today may find this story very interesting and different and it reflects on the different ways of living so many years ago. It also points out how differently a family provides for their daily meals, how the children of yesteryear were willing to help with chores, but, most of all, it brings out the very unexpected adventure and surprise of which this story is all about.
"May it bring your child happiness hearing it as much as it has brought me writing it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Josephine Legrand's new book is a modern-day spin on a classic children's story.
With an entertaining story and engaging illustrations, the author's tale is certain to engage the imaginations of any little one who happens upon this jovial story.
View a synopsis of "The Broccoli and the Giant" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Broccoli and the Giant" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Broccoli and the Giant," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
