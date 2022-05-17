"The Thirty-Day Journey from Prison to Spiritual Peace: Part 1" from Christian Faith Publishing author Joshua Proby is a compelling discussion rooted in the author's personal experiences that encourages readers to heal, grow, and thrive.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Thirty-Day Journey from Prison to Spiritual Peace: Part 1": a potent exploration of faith. "The Thirty-Day Journey from Prison to Spiritual Peace: Part 1" is the creation of published author Joshua Proby.
Proby shares, "Spirit, family, life, relationships, friendships, respect, and time. This 30 day journey is going to take us through the valleys where we have felt like we lost our spirit, through the fire that it seems family has burned us with, through life that at times leaves us feeling lost, to the relationships and friendships that have left us broken.
"We have felt robbed of respect, so why respect others?
"Time is just another word. We never keep track of it, because the pain we feel is too great to count the hours, days, and months.
"We will look at each topic in 5 different ways that will take our spirit, family, life, relationships and friendships, our respect for self and life, and the value of time to another level — to a place of peace.
"Are you ready? Let's go!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joshua Proby's new book examines the pitfalls of life that often lead to spiritual disillusionment and how one can rejuvenate a faith-based life.
Proby offers personal reflection and relevant scripture in hopes of empowering others to nurture a connection with their spiritual self.
Consumers can purchase "The Thirty-Day Journey from Prison to Spiritual Peace: Part 1" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Thirty-Day Journey from Prison to Spiritual Peace: Part 1," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing