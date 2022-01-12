MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Beginning": a potent opportunity for spiritual education for young readers. "The Beginning" is the creation of published author Josiah Krebs, a dedicated missionary who hopes to bring the Word of God to young believers.
Krebs shares, "In the Beginning uses both visual illustrations and the power of rhyme to bring the story of creation to life for children. By combining these two types of expression forms, it is hoped that the book will not only give the reader an understanding of and desire for the Word but also help them understand the Bible later when they are ready to try it. The fun format will be easy to read and share with company, allowing children to witness to their friends without even knowing. May God's plan for this book bring as many new people to seek his Word as possible."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Josiah Krebs's new book will inspire and encourage young believers to seek more information from God's Word.
Krebs shares in hopes of helping others find and nurture a strong connection to God.
