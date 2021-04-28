PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Journal My Health – a health and wellness symptom tracking app designed to provide patients and their physicians more complete symptom awareness – has concluded private beta and is now available for use by Long COVID (or Post-acute COVID syndrome) patients.
According to a King's College study in 2020, 10 to 35 percent of COVID-19 patients will develop some form of Long COVID and suffer from a wide-ranging list of symptoms, including: fatigue; breathlessness; brain fog; anxiety and depression; palpitations and chest pains. Understanding these novel issues is critical to accurate diagnosis and the formulation of treatment plans.
"Long COVID causes turmoil that negatively impacts patients' quality of life, particularly considering the number of unknowns surrounding this new syndrome," said Tracey Welson-Rossman, founder and CEO of Journal My Health. "Our goal is to help patients better chronicle their symptoms and triggers so they have a clearer picture of their condition and can make more informed decisions with their healthcare providers with the benefit of personal data."
Journal My Health serves as a central gathering point for key patient information. Patients personalize the app by first selecting the symptoms they wish to track such as fatigue or shortness of breath and then by identifying the medications or treatments they are employing.
On a daily basis, users input subjective information by gauging the status of their symptoms and recording treatments along with evaluating mood, stress levels and sleep patterns. The app's Notes section allows patients to chronicle medical appointments, record lifestyle occurrences and detail other relevant observations.
Simultaneously, the app's health tracker incorporates objective information, such as heart rate, activity, and exercise obtained from health tracking smart devices. Even outside environmental factors including temperature, humidity and barometric pressure are incorporated.
Patient data, which is anonymized in the Journal My Health system to protect user privacy, is seamlessly transformed into time-based graphs of symptoms and related inputs. This visualization makes it easier for patients and their providers to identify trends and triggers that may be impacting their condition. Users can then create printable or shareable charts to send to their healthcare team, streamlining the diagnosis and treatment process.
"For physicians, detective work is an essential aspect of our role as diagnostician. Unfortunately, we have an extremely limited amount of time to spend with our patients to gather the necessary clues and to fully absorb each person's individual experience," said Marta T. Becker, MD, an ENT specialist and Chief Medical Officer of Journal My Health. "The benefits and efficacy of health journaling are firmly established, but digital solutions like Journal My Health will make it a more efficient, approachable and widespread practice. This helps both doctors and patients."
Currently focused on the pressing needs of Long COVID patients, the Journal My Health app will ultimately serve as a digital journaling solution for a variety of chronic illnesses. The Center for Disease Control estimates that six in ten Americans live with at least one chronic condition. Like Long COVID, tracking symptoms alongside the circumstances of daily life can uncover triggers that exacerbate chronic conditions. The Journal My Health product roadmap includes the addition of symptoms and medications for other chronic conditions, integration with women's health information, use of pulse ox data and customized reporting options.
"Rather than forgetting key details when I visited my doctor, or neglecting to mention something that seemed unimportant, Journal My Health empowered me to create a detailed, holistic portrait of my health," said Deborah Fields, a beta tester of Journal My Health. "Before using the app, I was recording what I could in a note-taking program, but it was time consuming and limited. Journal My Health has streamlined the process and greatly expanded my options while simultaneously pulling health data from my smartwatch."
Journal My Health is now available from the Apple Store for iOS devices and will be available for Android and other devices in the future.
The Journal My Health app was built by Chariot Solutions, an IT consulting firm specializing in software development, systems integration and mobile application development. Chariot has been creating high quality software solutions since 2002. Journal My Health was developed and optimized by Chariot's veteran team to feature simple, easy, and fast input combined with a sleek user interface. Learn more at chariotsolutions.com.
The Journal My Health app is a health and wellness symptom tracker designed to provide patients and their physicians more complete symptom awareness. The app is as a comprehensive repository of health and activity data gathered from smart devices and combined with personal evaluations of a patient's symptoms. Designed for those suffering from Long COVID and other chronic conditions, Journal My Health empowers users to easily capture and visualize the clues within their unique health data – including heart rate, activity, medication schedules, sleep patterns, mood, stress levels, weather conditions, and more. This data is easily shared with healthcare providers for improved diagnosis, treatment and outcomes. Built by Chariot Solutions, Journal My Health is driven to bring the benefits of health journaling into the digital age. For more information go to: http://www.journalmyhealth.com
