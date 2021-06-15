MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "An Extraordinary Me": an incredible children's story about a brave girl who sees life on the bright side regardless of the condition she was born with. She continues to do everything she can to live normally as she believes that one's differences do not make them any less than human. "An Extraordinary Me" is the creation of published author Jovelyn Asia-Nacar, a physical therapist for kids with developmental disabilities.
Nacar shares, "All came into this world different. Some were born with many challenges physically and mentally. It might be an easy task for you, but for some, it's a struggle. Your work might be perfect but for some, it's faulty for others. You may always get what you want, but for some, they need a lot of trying or may not even achieve it. This book An Extraordinary Me explains that what matters in life is how you pursue your dreams and goals. We are all different, but we are all God's beautiful creation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jovelyn Asia-Nacar's new book is an inspirational read that allows children to be confident with who they are because they are loved, and each one is created beautifully by the hands of God. This book also teaches children to respect and treat others with kindness and equality, despite their differences, to build a better world.
