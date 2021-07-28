MEADVILLE, Pa., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Shulamite, the Shepherd, and Solomon: Lessons from the Song of Solomon": a thought-provoking exploration of familiar biblical figures. "The Shulamite, the Shepherd, and Solomon: Lessons from the Song of Solomon" is the creation of published author Joyce Davis White, a native of Newark, New Jersey, who now lives in Florida. She is a retired widow who enjoys painting oil portraits, still life, and landscape scenarios. Prior to retirement, she worked within a variety of career fields including corporate work through AT&T before moving on to teaching within the juvenile justice systems.
White shares, "He: 'Thou art all fair my love; there is no spot in thee.'
She: 'This is my beloved and this is my friend.'
"Ah, such sweet words coming from a nameless shepherd, aptly dubbed 'Beloved' as he described his future wife. His heart-ravishing girlfriend called him her beloved and friend.
"Who wouldn't want to have such an intimate relationship with someone like these two? Well, guess what? If you are a Christian, you already have such a pounding, heart-beating love relationship better than this with the lover of all lovers, King Jesus Christ.
"The Shulamite, the Shepherd, and Solomon tells a narrative of one man and woman who were so into each other that an outsider couldn't pull off his best tricks in order to seduce 'the weaker sex.'
"Now, time and distance were able to come between the two lovebirds but did such have the power to put asunder the flaming love the Shulamite and the shepherd had for each other?
"As they say, 'Time will tell,' and it told all in between the pages of The Shulamite, the Shepherd, and Solomon. Read it for yourself, and you'll be welcomed to quietly sit and spectate on one of the most torrid and cherished love affairs of all time. As you sigh and say, 'I wish there was someone who loved me like that,' just remember there is, and His name is Jesus. If you know Him, ask Him to take you into a deeper depth of His love. If you don't know Him, 'Acquaint now thyself with him and be at peace: thereby good shall come unto thee' (Job 22:21). Happy reading to all!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joyce Davis White's new book is a concise examination of analogies found within the Song of Solomon.
With the author's love of biblical interpretation and an intriguing tale to work with, readers will be engaged with the narrative found within.
View a synopsis of "The Shulamite, the Shepherd, and Solomon: Lessons from the Song of Solomon" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Shulamite, the Shepherd, and Solomon: Lessons from the Song of Solomon" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Shulamite, the Shepherd, and Solomon: Lessons from the Song of Solomon," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
