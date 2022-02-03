MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb.3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"Anyone Can Be a Hero": a fun and inspiring story of the importance of helping those in need. "Anyone Can Be a Hero" is the creation of published author Joyce Greco.
Greco shares, "Everywhere you go, you will see a hero. They may not be wearing a fancy cape or shoot lightning bolts from their hands, but they are there. All it takes is courage to be a good Christian and be there to help out a person or an animal in need. It doesn't matter how big or small the task may be. Anyone can be a hero."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joyce Greco's new book will delight and entertain young readers while imparting an important lesson.
Greco offers readers an enjoyable narrative paired with engaging imagery for the encouragement of young readers.
