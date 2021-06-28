MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mumbles and the true meaning of Christmas": an engrossing account filled with spiritual lessons that allow readers to know more about the beauty of the yuletide season. "Mumbles and the true meaning of Christmas" is the creation of published author Joyce Keasler, a writer who loves the outdoors, camping, crafting, and playing guitar.
Keasler writes, "Mumbles, an old hobo clown, goes on a long journey to find a new home. He comes to a little town called Clownvillle. Mumbles want to help the town get ready for the Christmas holidays, but then everything goes topsy-turvy.
"Mumbles teach the true meaning of Christmas."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joyce Keasler's new book is a contemporary tome that brings young readers closer to Jesus and tells them a beautiful story that will change their lives during the Christmas season.
With this book, the author wants the readers to know and realize that Christmas is not just about material gifts, but the gifts that everyone has received from above.
