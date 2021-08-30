MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Daily Encourager: Experience 90 Days of Helpful Encouragement": a thoughtful collection of daily reflections. "The Daily Encourager: Experience 90 Days of Helpful Encouragement" is the creation of published author Joyce P. Morris, a native of Jamaica who currently resides in Florida. Morris is a widow, loving mother, and devoted grandmother who graduated with a bachelor's degree from Trinity International University.
Morris shares, "As long as we live, we will be faced with difficulties which we cannot overcome in our own strength. Most of the time, they are just the everyday circumstances. It is during these times that we desire to find the answers we search for that can only be accomplished through the encouragement and promises of the Word of God.
"This book is simply about what the Bible says in 1 Thessalonians 5:11, 'Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.'
"Without a doubt, God's word has an answer for every human situation. Sometimes, we tend to forget because of how and what we are facing at the moment. It takes someone who has gone through difficult trials in life to encourage and pray with others in their weakest moments. It takes someone to remind them that God's promises still stand today as it was with our Ancestors. It takes someone to help propel their faith back to the place where it once was. This is what the ninety days' devotional is all about.
"I encourage you to continue to read each day, and before this book has ended, I guarantee you will find a situation relevant to yours. It is my hope that the scripture verses will further help you see things differently than before. I pray this book will accomplish its purpose. You will be blessed and your spirit will be renewed.
"In the meantime, be encouraged and remember, 'God is our refuge and strength in times of trouble.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joyce P. Morris's new book is an encouraging 90-day devotional opportunity that provides readers a moment for reflection.
Morris writes in hopes of helping others reconnect with God and find a moment every day to be thankful for God's blessings.
