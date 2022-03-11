MEADVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "It Had to Happen": a potent story of a mother's journey. "It Had to Happen" is the creation of published author Joyce Sartin, a native of Mississippi who is currently working on a DrPH in enrolled in public Health at Jackson State University, Jackson, Mississippi. She received her associate's degree from Copiah Lincoln Junior College, Wesson, Mississippi, and a bachelor's and master's in social work from the University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Sartin is also the executive director/founder of a nonprofit organization, Daughters of Baca Inc., which addresses the issue of domestic violence. She is the owner of a small business, Bougie Chic Boutique LLC.
Sartin shares, "It Had to Happen is a heartfelt journey with God, seeking the promises of things seen and unseen.
"Why my child? Surely, God could have chosen another seven-year-old for His purpose. Marcus was an adventurous child growing up in Mississippi. He loved playing with his siblings and riding his bike. This all came to a screeching halt on that dreadful day in September 2000.
"Beeeepppppp! 'Ma'am! We're losing him.' Standing in the emergency room cloaked in silence, no longer able to comprehend the commands given by the physicians, I was losing the prince God had given me. I mustered enough breath to say, 'Please, save my child.'
"'Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations' (Jeremiah 1:5)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joyce Sartin's new book is a powerful memoir that explores an extremely dark time in a devoted mother's life.
Sartin offers readers a personal look into her most private moments in hopes of empowering others faced with similar abuse and illnesses.
