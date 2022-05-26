"Life in Dem Dar Long-Term Facilities: Nursing Homes-Rehab Centers and Assisted-Living Facilities" from Christian Faith Publishing author Joycelyn W. Joseph is a personal and informative exploration of what it is like to work and live within short- and long-term care facilities.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life in Dem Dar Long-Term Facilities: Nursing Homes-Rehab Centers and Assisted-Living Facilities": an articulate look inside what awaits within the facilities typically dedicated to caring for the elderly. "Life in Dem Dar Long-Term Facilities: Nursing Homes-Rehab Centers and Assisted-Living Facilities" is the creation of published author Joycelyn W. Joseph, a trained and certified elementary school teacher who hails from the South American country of Guyana. Joseph continued her education in the USA, acquiring master's degrees in education, finance, and theology.
Rev. Joseph shares, "Have you ever wondered what goes on in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities? Stop the guesswork.
"Get a concise, panoramic view as detailed in this book. You will come away with answers to the mysteries you have imagined. Get to know what the expectations are within these facilities before you decide to enroll your beloved relative or yourself.
"Since we all live longer in this twenty-first century (without COVID-19), why not plan wisely on how you want to spend your golden years before someone else decides for you?
"Get the scoop, feel informed, and be ready to take control of your destiny while you still have life and faculty to do so.
"Happy reading."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joycelyn W. Joseph's new book presents a unique and personal viewpoint on facility life.
Rev. Joseph shares in hopes of educating those who may be approaching an age where assisted care is needed in order to help them make an informed decision on what care is best for them.
