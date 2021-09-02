MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Steps of Faith: Answering God's Call on Your Life": a clear-cut approach to faith. "Steps of Faith: Answering God's Call on Your Life" is the creation of published author Joye Angel, a loving wife and mother who is the founder of Hands Outstretched for People Everywhere (HOPE) Ministries and co-owns a Christian bookstore, Angels Books and More, and a custom printing shop, A Squared Creations.
Angel shares, "Our hearts' desire is to have a deep and meaningful relationship with God. God desires to have a deep and meaningful relationship with us. Life gets busy, and we tend to get ourselves in the way. Where do we start? How do we get there? We are ready to take that first step but need guidance. Steps of Faith takes us through the process step by step. Each step is explained by breaking down the stories of the heroes of faith and using real-life examples. Steps of Faith walks us through cultivating our relationship with God and gives us the tools needed to keep that relationship strong. At the end, we take what we have learned and put our faith into action through a one-week step commitment.
"Are you ready to take that step of faith? Are you ready to answer the call that God has placed on your life? God is ready and waiting for us to follow Him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joye Angel's new book is a moving testament to the importance of embracing one's faith.
With an easy-to-follow format and encouraging tone, Angel hopes to inspire others on their walk to God.
View a synopsis of "Steps of Faith: Answering God's Call on Your Life" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Steps of Faith: Answering God's Call on Your Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Steps of Faith: Answering God's Call on Your Life," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing