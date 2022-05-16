"The Book For Life: Feeding the Soul, Spirit, and Body" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Juanita B. Williams and Doretha Billie Foushee, Ph.D. is an inspiring discussion of ways one can maintain an overall sense of wellness between spirit, soul, and the physical self.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Book For Life: Feeding the Soul, Spirit, and Body": an encouraging message of health and wellness. "The Book For Life: Feeding the Soul, Spirit, and Body" is the creation of published authors Juanita B. Williams and Doretha Billie Foushee, Ph.D.
Williams and Foushee share, "STOP! LOOK! LISTEN!
"Did you know that you are created in the image of God and that God loves you? Yes, God created us in his image, and he loves us! We are fearfully and wonderfully made (Psalm 139:13–14).
"God wants us to live long, healthy, and full lives. He said, 'I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly' (John 10:10). Yet, when we look around, we see millions of people, God's prized creation, suffering from both poor physical and spiritual health. What is the problem?
"In this book, the authors present the steps to take to bring harmony and health into both our physical life and our spiritual life in an easy-to-read and understand manner. Beginning with a discussion of who our creator is and some of his characteristics, the authors continue with a discussion of who the natural man, the spiritual man, and the physical man are and how they came to be. Each of these men exhibits distinctive characteristics and dietary requirements. These characteristics and requirements are discussed in a clear and easy-to-understand manner.
"You will also learn what happens when these men don't receive the nutrients required to maintain their health. Some of the most prevalent diseases of the human body are discussed, including their causes, symptoms, treatments, and most importantly, prevention strategies. The book concludes with some of the authors' favorite recipes. These recipes do not contain high amounts of the major health destroyers—namely, high fat, high salt, and high sugar—yet they are delicious.
"Our body is the temple of the Holy Ghost (1 Corinthians 6:19); therefore, we should take special care of it. This book is written to enlighten, inspire, and encourage us to do so."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Juanita B. Williams and Doretha Billie Foushee, Ph.D.'s new book will challenge and encourage readers to take control of their physical and spiritual well-being.
Williams and Foushee offer a powerful message within the pages of this thoughtful and motivating work.
Consumers can purchase "The Book For Life: Feeding the Soul, Spirit, and Body" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Book For Life: Feeding the Soul, Spirit, and Body," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing