MEADVILLE, Pa., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Balancing God, Science, and Technology in the End Times": a powerful discussion of the end times. "Balancing God, Science, and Technology in the End Times" is the creation of published author Juanita Werrett, a dedicated wife, loving mother, and lifelong student of science and religion.
Werrett shares, "It is critical in this day of discovery and augmented scientific knowledge that we come to an accurate balance of understanding between foundational science and foundational religion. We are facing a technology that is moving at enormous speed. We need to understand the precarious status of humans as we enter and live through the future technology era that is upon us. Humanity could be negatively affected by technology either unintentionally or by design. As we move forward, ethical and moral decisions will be confronted as to how we manage AI (artificial intelligence) robots, avatars, and the huge data-gathering process associated with the tech industries being formulated at this moment. Controversy will rage, but solutions will percolate. The truth is, you and I are 'the product' in the new global technology paradigm, and our information will feed AI, 'the data-eating beast.' Pandora's box is open. Science and technology are leapfrogging forward at an exponential pace. There is no mechanism to stop it…except God!
"God's children are weighted and wired for spiritual success. True doctrines and ordinances of the Gospel of Christ fortify faith and give Christians hope in His return. Spiritual development and power comes to those who are prepared and willing to stand with Christ. The fuller blessings may be ours in spite of the underlying challenges. Perhaps it is fortunate that we live in the fullness of time and the fast-approaching premillennial era. The righteous will be saved in life or death. Some may be blessed to witness the glorious Second Coming of the Savior."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Juanita Werrett's new book is an intelligently crafted examination of what could be on the horizon for mankind.
Pairing a love of science with devotion to Christ, Werrett provides a stirring examination of the ever-evolving world in relation to prophetic scripture.
