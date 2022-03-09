MEADVILLE, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Book": a gripping argument for a significant spiritual cleansing. "The Book" is the creation of published author Judah Devoreaux.

Devoreaux shares, "The Book encompasses numerous modern occurrences and their direct correlation to the spiritual well-being of society as a whole. It takes us to the common thread of the simple formula to spiritual calm."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judah Devoreaux's new book will challenge and encourage all to do better in any way capable.

Devoreaux provides a thoughtful and engaging message within the pages of this stimulating treatise.

Consumers can purchase "The Book" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Book," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

