MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "These Socks Are Broken": a captivating source of encouragement and an outlook that will demonstrate how to embrace the gifts and talents of these amazing individuals. "These Socks Are Broken" is the creation of published author Judi Searage, a mother of two. She has served on the board of The Max Foundation and several charities for children and families. She has also run a catering business, a gift basket business, and a waitstaff service.
Searage shares, "There is a place deep in your soul that aches when you realize that there is something not quite right with your child. 'Not quite right' is not necessarily a bad thing; it's just something different than what you may have imagined. This book will take you along our journey with autism—from the beginning of acceptance to the amazing, self-directed life that can be achieved. My goal is to encourage parents and caregivers of children with special needs to see that there is hope and a future full of wonderful opportunities. My son, who was once unable to make eye contact and was completely nonverbal and incapable of making minor transitions, has become a loving, verbal, and smart individual with a great sense of humor. He plays Beethoven and Bach on his baby grand piano; dances the waltz, tango, and salsa at his ballroom-dance lessons; and enjoys hip-hop and playing the drums and the guitar. All his banging on metal chairs and slides as a little boy certainly has paid off. Once you can zone in on your child's gifts and abilities, the sky's the limit.
"I have included a variety of tools that have been monumental in teaching and encouraging Jake to be his absolute best—calendars, food charts, therapies, and so much more.
"God has given me the grace to raise two amazing children and the motivation to write this book. It hasn't been easy, but I will share as much as I can of what I've learned in order to make other people's lives easier. I hope this book will reach many.
"For every book purchased, a portion of proceeds will be made to Autism Research, Education or Awareness"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judi Searage's new book is a remarkable work born from the feats and trials that filled her life and shared in an aim to bring inspiration to whoever comes across her book and/or those who are walking a similar journey with her.
View a synopsis of "These Socks Are Broken" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "These Socks Are Broken" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "These Socks Are Broken," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing