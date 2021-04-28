MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Where Did Papa Go?": an uplifting book that imparts to children the idea of loss and how they can be reassured with love and hope. "Where Did Papa Go?" is the creation of published author Judi (Wiegman) Stapleton, a storytelling author and speaker and the mother of seven adult children, nineteen grandchildren, and four great-grandsons.
Stapleton shares, "After the loss of a loved one, parent, grandparent, or friend, children are puzzled over the disappearance. It is hard to explain this loss. Where did the person go? they wonder.
"Sometimes a child is not taken to a funeral because of the trauma this might cause. And so the child wonders.
"In this book, Where Did Papa Go? the author seeks to allow the child to discover that even though Papa is missing, she can realize where he is.
"Scripture tells us in John 14, 'There are many homes up there where my Father lives.' Just as this papa had explained about heaven, you can use this book to reinforce life after death."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judi (Wiegman) Stapleton's new book will surely fill children with wisdom that will help them understand loss, especially when properly guided by parents and loved ones.
Children and parents will find themselves engaged in a heartwarming discussion with the aid of this book's evoking story about losing someone dear.
View the synopsis of "Where Did Papa Go?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Where Did Papa Go?" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Where Did Papa Go?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing