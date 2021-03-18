MEADVILLE, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Building the Community of Christ: A Focus on Matthew, Mark, Luke and John: A Fun Game to Attract Followers to the Church": a simple and effective guide to improve one's Christian journey and learn more about biblical figures as one builds their community in Christ and finds their inner spirit for Christianity. "Building the Community of Christ: A Focus on Matthew, Mark, Luke and John: A Fun Game to Attract Followers to the Church" is the creation of published author Judith L. Hall, a member of the Catholic faith. She has taught religious education to middle school students, the source of inspiration for this publication.
Hall shares, "Have you ever wondered if you had the talent and passion to bring followers into your religious community? How would you discover your calling to bring the word of Christianity to others? This workbook provides the opportunity to uncover your potential and to ignite your inner spirit to encourage building a community through study, exercises, and a game to play.
"After utilizing the workbook to learn about the four gospel figures: Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the gospel teachings and places travelled as presented in the Bible. We encourage the biblical students to work together to build and construct the game with their peers. Gameboard construction is simple- materials include poster board, construction paper, scissors, and glue. You may adapt and expand upon the provided materials by engaging students in the learning process. Dedicate a portion of a study lesson to challenge your "team" to create questions and answers for additional cards.
"Playing the game is the key to bringing biblical students together with the scriptures to enhance and challenge their knowledge. Utilizing the workbook and the game together provides the opportunity to develop sermons, learn more about biblical figures, investigate hymns, and build your community in Christ! I hope that you enjoy your newfound inner spirit for Christianity."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judith L. Hall's new book is an interactive tool that will effectively bring opportunities for Christians, new and old, to get into the grace of Christianity by engaging themselves in this learning journey about the Word.
