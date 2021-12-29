MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Old Frames, New Pictures": a charming tale of redemption and hope. "Old Frames, New Pictures" is the creation of published author Judy Baldwin Lord, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who currently resides in Michigan.
Baldwin Lord shares, "Welcome back to the not-so-sleepy town of Brooksport Village, where life continues to unfold. This is the place that will bring to the surface more mysteries and secrets that have been 'closeted' inside human hearts for years. Their pain is about to end in this town that has already known its share of storms, grief, joy, and sorrow. It is a special town that puts its arms around all the 'forlorn.'
Once again, join the author as you walk with the characters you have come to love in 'Open Door.' Be introduced to the new personalities, who will find themselves on the precipice of experiencing changes in their lives leading them to a new life of faith, hope, and love.
Just as 'Open Door' brought change to hearts that were searching for forgiveness and new beginnings, 'Old Frames, New Pictures' shows us that a person's past can be successfully blended into the present that brings hope for the future."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Baldwin Lord's new book is a welcome second installment to the saga that began to unfold in the author's flagship novel, "Open Door."
Baldwin Lord shares a fresh and contemporary fiction that dives into new and exciting relationships.
Consumers can purchase "Old Frames, New Pictures" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Old Frames, New Pictures," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
