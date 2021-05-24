MEADVILLE, Pa., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life is fragile, but Love is STRONG: Identifying the People and Circumstances Comprising the Mosaic Window of Our Lives": a potent tale of a faithful life. "Life is fragile, but Love is STRONG: Identifying the People and Circumstances Comprising the Mosaic Window of Our Lives" is the creation of published author Judy F. Hicks, a native of North Carolina born during WWII who gives credit for a strong spiritual foundation to a beloved grandmother.
Hicks shares, "Are you facing something seemingly insurmountable?
"Have you allowed someone to intimidate you and don't see a way out?
"Have you focused so much on the hurts and disappointments in your life that you have missed the blessings?
"Then you need to read this true story of a woman who did. Sometimes people and circumstances occur in our lives without warning and attempt to drain the sunshine from our days. Regardless of what life hands us, we have choices.
"This book will make you laugh or cry with the turn of each page. The chapter summaries detail how the people or circumstances contributed to who she became. They were symbolically represented by pieces of colorful mosaic glass connected by gold-tinted lead to form her mosaic window of life. Jesus Christ represents the gold lead because He holds our lives together in all the storms we face. He is also the Sonshine on our windows displaying His glory through us regardless of our circumstances.
"The life lessons in these pages are endless and conducive for Bible studies or book clubs."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy F. Hicks's new book is an enjoyable tale of love, family, and faith.
Weaving story after story mixed with relevant biblical passages and entertaining anecdotes from a life well lived, Hicks welcomes readers to observe the highs and lows of her interesting life.
