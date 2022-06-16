"But for the Grace of God Go I" from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Hood is a vibrant testament to the redemptive power of God explored through lyrical, poetic works.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "But for the Grace of God Go I": a thoughtful and engaging collection of faith-based writings. "But for the Grace of God Go I" is the creation of published author Judy Hood, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Hood shares, "This book summary may sound a little strange, but it is very true.
"It came about a night while I was sleeping. Satan started coming to me in my dreams. He told me if I would write down everything he told me, he would make me as rich as someone we all know. (I will not tell their name. I don't want to make anyone mad.) Anyway, I ignored Satan that night and went back to sleep, but he did tell me that the name of the book would be The Mirror in the House.
"Well, the next night while I was sleeping, Satan came to me again in my dreams. Again, he told me if I would write down everything he said, he would make me as rich as someone we all know. The name of the book will be The Mirror in the House. He said it will be published as a book and will become a movie. That night, I did speak. I told him if I'm ever to get rich, it will be through my Lord. Satan left me and never came back.
"Then one day, I was sitting in my chair in the living room when this feeling came all over me. I yelled, 'Quick, get me a pen and paper.' I could not write fast enough. That's when God gave me my first song with the tune. The name of the song is 'Up.' He gave me several songs with the tunes since. Then he changed them to poems. God is my Savior, my Father, my King. God is my everything! Life would be so useless without God.
"God says in Jeremiah 29:11 (NIV), '"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the LORD, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Hood's new book will inspire and encourage as readers reflect on the biblically-based messages within.
Hood shares in hopes of empowering others to spend time considering God's word and enjoying the promise of His love.
Consumers can purchase "But for the Grace of God Go I" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "But for the Grace of God Go I," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
