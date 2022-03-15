MEADVILLE, Pa., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Girl Who Ate All the Rice in China": a true tale of a family's love. "The Girl Who Ate All the Rice in China" is the creation of published author Judy Hyman, a dedicated wife and loving mother of six.
Hyman shares, "The Girl Who Ate All the Rice in China is the story of our daughter, now named Grace, and her time growing up in an orphanage in Chenzhou, Hunan, China. After Grace came to live in our home, we always joke that the headlines in China read, 'There is not a reasonable explanation, but the country suddenly has an overabundance of rice. This overabundance can specifically be linked to an orphanage in Chenzhou.' Since our rice and noodle budget has increased by tenfold since Grace has come into our lives, we know that she is The Girl Who Ate All the Rice in China."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Hyman's new book is an engaging tale of adoption and a little girl's hope.
Hyman shares a true story about when her family adopted one of three of their beloved adopted daughters for the encouragement of others seeking adoption opportunities.
