MEADVILLE, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Bear Family Adventures": a lighthearted and unique adventure. "The Bear Family Adventures" is the creation of published author Judy Magers, a wife, grandmother, and banker who lives in a small town in Mississippi.
Magers shares, "Children love stuffed animals. This book follows the antics of a family of stuffed grizzly bears who are visited by their polar-bear cousins during the community's bear hunt. The arrival of Mama Bear's two cubs ushered in a wave of excitement in the community. The mischievous nature of the bears led to different adventures each day. The bears ran from snakes, got stuck in the middle of a pool—in a boat without a paddle—took a joyride on a golf cart, and helped mow the lawn. Will the bears get to meet the author's grandchildren in person? And if they do, what shenanigans will ensue?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Magers's new book is an enjoyable children's tale of good-natured fun.
Pairing a silly, charming story with amusing photographic imagery, Magers's tale is certain to bring joy to readers everywhere.
View a synopsis of "The Bear Family Adventures" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Bear Family Adventures" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Bear Family Adventures," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
