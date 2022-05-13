"Alex Meets the Baby Monsters" from Christian Faith Publishing author Julee Taylor is a sweet story of a little boy seeking friendship while waiting for two younger brothers to wake from naptime.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Alex Meets the Baby Monsters": a delightfully light-hearted children's tale. "Alex Meets the Baby Monsters" is the creation of published author Julee Taylor, who lives in Collinsville, Illinois, with her husband of over twenty years. They met while serving in the army in South Korea. Together they have raised three sons who are all now in the military.
Taylor shares, "Alex wants someone to play with him, but his little brothers have to take a nap. Mom says he will have to be quiet and play by himself while she makes him lunch. This makes Alex sad. He doesn't like to play alone. However, soon he makes a discovery that means he will never have to play alone during nap time again. What does Alex find in his room?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julee Taylor's new book is a fun tale of unexpected friendship when a little boy finds six baby monsters under the bed.
Taylor presents a delightful story of imaginative play that is certain to delight and entertain the imagination of any young reader.
Consumers can purchase "Alex Meets the Baby Monsters" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
