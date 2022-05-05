"Anxiety: Proven Strategies to Overcome Social Anxieties, Fears, and Panic Attacks Forever" from Christian Faith Publishing author Julia Finney is an encouraging option for readers faced with the varying disruptions that living with anxiety brings.
Finney shares, "Many people who deal with anxieties know that there are varieties of proven strategies to overcoming social anxieties, panic attacks, and fears. Their main focus should be about which strategy fits them individually and accurately. A description of some of the proven strategies are within these pages and could possibly change lives. The final strategy that is described has been proven to help the most number of people overcome their situations; this strategy is from someone who always has been, is currently, and always will be the greatest provider of all time; GOD.
"These proven strategies will have positive outcomes when applied consistently and thoroughly. Through constant prayers, scriptural guidance, and these proven strategies, we can all overcome anxieties, fears, and panic attacks forever."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julia Finney's new book presents a compelling look into ways to cope with anxiety through a strong spiritual life.
Finney's thoughtful and encouraging approach offers a welcoming message of hope and healing.
