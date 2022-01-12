MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Color of God's Heart": an encouraging approach to helping young readers learn about diversity. "The Color of God's Heart" is the creation of published author Julie Mobley, a loving mother who lives in the Midwest with her beloved family.
Mobley shares, "Color is everywhere! God made every color, as He made all of us—skillfully and lovingly. God, being the Great Artist that He is, it's no wonder why God decorates us with as many colors as He does. It's beautiful when children recognize the similarities in each other. It's just as beautiful when differences are discovered. This gives us all a chance to learn and remember how each one of us are treasured creations of God, made in His image. We all make up the color of God's heart."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Mobley's new book is a delightful celebration of the many variations between God's children.
Mobley shares in hopes of helping young readers learn to love and accept each other.
