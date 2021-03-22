MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Molly" is an educational book for young learners that discusses self-acceptance and self-love. "Molly" is the work of author Julie Pierce, a mother of four children.
As a self-conscious child herself, Julie Pierce's book was a reflection of herself during her younger years.
Pierce shares, "Take a trip with Molly, a self-conscious train who meets many friends on her adventures that all seem to have one thing in common: the way Molly sees them—beautifully created by God. Help her to find colors, shapes, and new words, maybe even something about yourself."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Pierce's new book celebrates self-love that all of God's creations deserve.
